Trump, amid legal perils, calls on GOP to rally around him as he threatens primary challenges

NEW YORK (AP) — At a moment of growing legal peril, Donald Trump on Saturday ramped up his calls for his GOP rivals to drop out of the 2024 presidential race. At a rally in Pennsylvania, he also threatened to primary Republican members of Congress who fail to focus on investigating Democratic President Joe Biden and urged them to halt Ukrainian military aid unless the White House cooperates with investigations into Biden and his family. The comments came two days after federal prosecutors unveiled new criminal charges against the former president and GOP frontrunner as part of the case that accuses him of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club.

