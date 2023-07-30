9 die, including 3 children, as strong winds hit tourist camp in central Russia, officials say

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s emergencies ministry says at least nine people have died, including three children, after high winds tore through central Russia. The report Sunday came in the wake of the weekend storm. Eight of those killed were part of a group of tourists camping close to Lake Yalchik in the Mari-El region when the storm hit, Russia’s emergencies ministry said. Regional leader Yuri Zaitsev wrote on social media that strong winds felled trees in the area, including where the group’s tents had been pitched on a stretch of wild beach.

