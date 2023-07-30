A bomb at a political rally in northwest Pakistan kills at least 35 people and wounds more than 100
By ANWARULLAH KHAN and RIAZ KHAN
Associated Press
KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say 35 people have been killed and more than 100 wounded when a powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hard-line cleric and political leader in the country’s northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan. A senior police officer said the workers convention of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema Islam party was taking place Sunday on the outskirts of Khar, the capital of Bajur district, when the explosion happened. He said some of the wounded were taken a hospital in critical condition. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast but the Islamic State group could be suspected who operate across the border in Afghanistan.