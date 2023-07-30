High winds stall efforts to tow a burning cargo ship packed with cars off northern Dutch coast

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch authorities say high winds in the North Sea are delaying efforts to tow a burning cargo ship carrying thousands of new cars to safety off the coast of the Netherlands. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management says the ship, the Fremantle Highway, is unlikely to be moved in the coming days due to the weather. The ship was floating north of a chain of Dutch islands on Sunday. The Fremantle Highway is transporting 3,783 new vehicles, including 498 electric vehicles, from the German port of Bremerhaven to Singapore. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.