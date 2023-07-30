Three killed when small plane hits hangar, catches fire at Southern California airport

UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and two passengers were killed when a single-engine plane crashed into a hangar and burst into flames at a Southern California airport. The Federal Aviation Authority says the Beechcraft P35 with three people on board crashed during departure Sunday morning at Cable Airport in Upland. Police say firefighters doused the fire and pronounced the three dead at the scene, about 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. The hangar had moderate damage. The crash will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

