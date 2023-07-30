Who’s in, who’s out: A look at which candidates have qualified for the 1st GOP presidential debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In a few weeks, Republicans will hold their first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign. So far, seven candidates say they’ve met the qualifications for a spot on the debate stage in Milwaukee on Aug. 23. But that also means that about half the broad GOP field is running short on time to make the cut. To qualify, candidates needed to satisfy polling and donor requirements set by the Republican National Committee. That means reaching at least 1% in three high-quality polls and having a minimum of 40,000 donors. Former President Donald Trump has already indicated he’s likely to skip the debate and hold a competing event.

