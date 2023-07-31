French daredevil who climbed towers around world believed to have fallen to his death in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police say a French man apparently has fallen to his death from a high-rise residential building. Local media outlets identified the dead man as daredevil Remi Lucidi. Police on Monday said the body of the 30-year-old man was found on a patio in the city’s upscale Mid-Levels area. He was thought to have engaged in extreme sports, without identifying him. Officers said he apparently fell from a rooftop of the building, and no suicide note was found at the scene. The cause of his death would have to be verified by an autopsy, they added.

