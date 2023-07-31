Man in custody after shooting that left 1 dead and 2 injured outside Houston bar, PD says

By Rosie Nguyen

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A man is now in custody following a deadly triple shooting outside a southwest Houston pub Sunday morning, according to HPD.

Houston Police Department Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. at Hunter’s Pub on South Post Oak Road near Willowbend Boulevard.

ABC13 obtained surveillance video where the shooter can be seen standing outside the front door, arguing with other patrons before pulling out a gun and shooting at multiple people.

According to police, the accused gunman, said to be in his early 20s, turned himself in at the Southwest Patrol station later Sunday afternoon.

Beverly Strain, the owner of Hunter’s Pub, said her employees acted quickly before calling 911.

“It saved a lot of other lives because he was shooting, and they locked that front door. I really think he would have went in there and started shooting other people. He already shot three, and the bar was full,” Strain said.

Izaguirre said the first victim, a 35-year-old man, was shot in the chest and died at the scene. Strain said he was a frequent customer, and she is devastated over his senseless murder. She told ABC13 they’ve never experienced a tragedy like this in their 30 years of business.

“(He was) such a great young man. He took care of his father. He always took care of the staff here and made sure everything was OK. He stayed with people and locked up. He was just a really good guy,” Strain said. “This is a neighborhood bar. Everybody basically knows everybody. It’s horrible. It’s a sad day for us.”

Employees said they’d never seen the suspect in their bar before.

Investigators said the gunman shot two other people, one in the hip and the other in the foot. Both were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Thanks to the bar’s surveillance video and witness accounts, HPD said investigators had an idea of who the shooter was and the car he was driving.

Strain knows that nothing can bring her loyal customer back, but there is one thing that will bring her staff some closure.

“Catching the guy. That is what I want. Is to catch him and have him locked up forever,” she said.

HPD says the suspect is likely facing murder and aggravated assault charges.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

