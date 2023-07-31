Myanmar’s military-led government extends state of emergency, forcing delay in promised election

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-controlled government has extended the state of emergency it imposed when the army seized power from an elected government 2 1/2 years ago, forcing a further delay in elections it promised when it took over. State-run MRTV television says the National Defense and Security Council extended the state of emergency for another six months because time is needed to prepare for the elections. The announcement amounted to an admission that the army does not exercise enough control to stage the polls and has failed to subdue widespread opposition to military rule. The opposition includes increasingly challenging armed resistance as well as nonviolent protests and civil disobedience, despite the army having a huge advantage in manpower and weapons.

