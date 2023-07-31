Taiwan amends laws on sexual harassment after recent #MeToo wave

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has amended three laws governing sexual harassment in a special session of the legislature, after a wave of #MeToo accusations hit the island in June. The changes approved Monday include higher penalties and longer periods for victims to come forward and report an incident to authorities. The changes are an attempt to address the issues raised by the recent accusations of sexual violence in Taiwan. Taiwan has three laws governing sexual harassment: one for the workplace, one for schools and one that covers spheres outside of those two domains. Taiwan’s #MeToo movement was reignited in May when a young woman who worked for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party accused a film director of groping her and making unwanted sexual advances.

