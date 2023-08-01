As the summer breezes fade, sweltering Europeans give air conditioning a skeptical embrace

MILAN (AP) — During Europe’s heat wave last month, Floriana Peroni’s vintage clothing store had to close for a week. A truck of rented generators blocked her door as they fed power to the central Roman neighborhood hit by a blackout as temperatures surged. The main culprit was air conditioning. Like many Romans, Peroni herself does not have AC either in her home or in her shop. Rome once could count on a Mediterranean breeze to bring down nighttime temperatures, but that has become an intermittent relief at best. Europeans, as Peroni says, tend to tolerate the heat and shun air conditioning. But that is starting to change.

By COLLEEN BARRY and NICOLE WINFIELD Associated Press

