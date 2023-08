PARIS (AP) — The French Foreign Ministry says France is planning an imminent evacuation of people seeking to leave Niger after the coup last week in the former French colony. In a brief statement to The Associated Press, the ministry said “an evacuation is being prepared” and that it “will happen rapidly.” The ministry in Paris gave no other immediate details.

