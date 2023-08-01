Media owner files complaint alleging interference by Costa Rica’s president in custody dispute
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Prosecutors say a banker and media owner has filed a legal complaint against Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves, alleging that his administration interfered in his child custody dispute. The animosity between Chaves and the complainant Leonel Baruch, who owns online news site CR Hoy, is well known. Baruch’s complaint is one that any citizen can file, and does not necessarily lead to charges. The former head of Costa Rica’s child welfare agency earlier said Chaves’ chief of staff told her the president wanted her to “rule well” on the custody case. Chaves has previously called reporters from CR Hoy “political assassins,” and his administration briefly tried to bring a tax evasion case against one of Baruch’s companies.