Progress made against massive California-Nevada wildfire but flames may burn iconic Joshua trees
By TY O’NEIL, STEFANIE DAZIO and RIO YAMAT
MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters aided by afternoon rain have made progress fighting a massive blaze that swept through the California desert into Nevada and could threaten the region’s famous spiky Joshua trees. Fire officials say a brief, heavy downpour Tuesday afternoon helped keep the spread of the York Fire to a minimum and it’s 23% contained after roaring through California’s massive Mojave National Preserve into Nevada. It’s California’s largest fire this year. However, experts say the Joshua trees — which grow only in the Mojave Desert — are unlikely to regrow if they are scorched. Firefighters also are fighting to contain the fire without the use of bulldozers to avoid disrupting the fragile ecosystem.