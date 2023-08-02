Family of a Black man killed during a Minnesota traffic stop asks the governor to fire troopers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Racial justice groups and relatives of a Black man shot and killed this week by a Minnesota State Patrol trooper demanded that the governor fire three officers who were involved in stopping the man on a Minneapolis freeway. The groups and relatives of 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II made the demands Wednesday at a news conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, two days after Cobb was killed during a traffic stop. Troopers had pulled over Cobb, who was Black, for a traffic stop early Monday on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. After stopping the car the troopers tried to take Cobb into custody for allegedly violating a restraining order before fatally shooting him as he began driving away.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

