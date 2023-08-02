Israeli protesters are calling for democracy. But what about the occupation of Palestinians?

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is being rocked by a wave of mass protests calling for the country’s democracy to be upheld. But the pro-democracy movement lacks any clear message of opposition to Israel’s open-ended military rule over millions of Palestinians. This contradiction reflects a widely held belief among Jewish Israelis that the conflict with the Palestinians is both intractable and somehow separate from Israel’s internal strife. Critics of the protest movement, including Palestinians, say that such selective advocacy of democratic ideals shows how disconnected Israelis are from the harsh reality of those living under occupation. The protesters are demonstrating against attempts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to weaken the judiciary.

