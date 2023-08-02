Jury resumes deliberations over death penalty or life in prison for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A jury has resumed deliberations over the sentence for a gunman who killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Jurors are weighing the death penalty or life in prison without parole for Robert Bowers. Deliberations entered a second day Wednesday. Bowers perpetrated the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history when he stormed the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 and opened fire. He killed members of three congregations gathered for Sabbath worship and study. The 50-year-old truck driver was convicted in June of 63 federal counts.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.