A car-carrying ship that burned for a week on the North Sea will be towed to a Dutch port

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says a freight ship carrying thousands of cars that burned for a week on the North Sea will be towed to a Dutch port for salvage. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management said on Thursday that the Fremantle Highway will be taken to the northern port of Eemshaven. The ship was carrying 3,784 new vehicles, including 498 electric ones, from the German port city of Bremerhaven to Singapore when it caught fire just over a week ago. The cause of the blaze is not yet known. One crew member died and others were injured when the fire erupted. The crew of 21, all Indian nationals, and two other people on board, were evacuated in the early hours of July 26.

