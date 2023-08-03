Bud Light sales plunge following boycott over campaign with transgender influencer

Anheuser-Busch InBev has reported a drop in U.S. revenue in the second quarter as Bud Light sales plunged amid a conservative backlash over a campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The world’s largest brewer said Thursday that revenue in the United States declined by 10.5% in the April-to-June period from a year earlier, “primarily due to the volume decline of Bud Light.” Conservative figures called for a boycott of Bud Light after it sent a commemorative can to Mulvaney. Her supporters criticized the beer brand for not doing enough to support her. Still, ABInBev said overall revenue rose 7.2% as global brands such as Stella Artois and Corona made up for the loss in Bud Light sales.

