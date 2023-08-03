Hasbro selling eOne television and movie business to Lionsgate in $500M deal

Hasbro is selling its eOne television and movie business to Lionsgate in an approximately $500 million deal, after having paid $4 billion for the company four years ago. Hasbro said Thursday that the agreement with Lionsgate includes $375 million in cash and the assumption of production financing loans. The acquisition will give Lionsgate access to eOne’s library of almost 6,500 titles, including “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Yellowjackets” and “The Woman King.” Lionsgate will also receive film development rights to Hasbro’s Monopoly, based on the popular board game.

