Mom of 2-year-old who fell from window set to face a judge

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — The mother of a 2-year-old boy who fell from a window last month faces a manslaughter charge in court.

Tabitha Frank, 34, is scheduled to face a judge on Thursday.

The 2-year-old boy died after falling from the window of an apartment complex in Hartford on July 22.

An incident report from Hartford police stated that conditions inside Frank’s home were filthy and horrendous.

“I’m just hurt by the whole situation. Of the baby dying, how he fell out the window,” said Evelyn Dukes of Hartford.

Like many others in the community, Dukes said she was heartbroken over the tragedy that unfolded at a Capitol Avenue apartment.

“I just felt really bad for the family,” she said. “I had to go out and do something. At least light a candle and pay my respects to the child.”

A memorial with candles grew where the incident happened.

The boy’s skull fractured, and he died at the hospital two days after the fall.

“It takes a second. You turn your head, anything can happen. [You] got to be very vigilant,” Dukes said.

Five kids between the ages of 2 and 12 were left in the apartment without any adult supervision.

The children’s mother, Frank, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of risk of injury to a child. The manslaughter charge was recently added, according to court records.

The police report stated Frank said she left the toddler along with his four other siblings at home while she went to the store to get food and diapers.

Conditions inside the apartment unit were abysmal and cluttered, the report noted.

There were swarms of insects, food covered in mold, filth and garbage on the floors, and soiled clothing, it said.

A neighbor told police that the children were consistently left home alone without parents.

“It’s collectively all of our public and private responsibilities to make sure that kids are safe and that parents are supported,” said Vannessa Dorantes, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.

Dorantes said resources are available for those who need help.

“I think it’s also important to let people know that if you contact our careline, you can remain anonymous,” Dorantes said. “The vast majority of time when a social worker comes out and assess a situation, it’s to connect families to needed resources and not to remove children.”

The Office of the Child Advocate released a statement on boy’s death.

The Office of the Child Advocate is reviewing circumstances surrounding the tragic death of the 2 year old boy in Hartford this week. OCA’s review will include an examination of the role of publicly funded state and local agencies with this child and his family, as well as a review of the conditions of the home and safety of the environment at the time this little boy died. OCA extends deep condolences to all who love this child and mourn his passing.

