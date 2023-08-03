Russia fines Wikipedia and Apple for spreading ‘false information’ about Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has imposed fines on Apple and the host of Wikipedia for failing to remove material deemed to be “false information” about Russia’s military actions in Ukraine. The Interfax news agency reported that a justice of the peace in a magistrate’s court fined the Wikimedia Foundation 3 million rubles ($33,000) on Thursday for retaining material on Russian-language Wikipedia pages that violated a law against discrediting the Russia military and spreading false information about the Ukraine conflict. The same justice found Apple guilty of failing to delete podcasts and apps with such information and fined the company 400,000 rubles ($4,400).

