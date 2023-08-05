Kentucky candidates trade barbs at Fancy Farm picnic, the state’s premier political event

FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and his Republican challenger faced off at Kentucky’s premier political event, the Fancy Farm picnic. Beshear declared at the picnic Saturday that he’s led Kentucky’s economy on a “historic winning streak” worthy of a second term. Republican nominee Daniel Cameron slammed the incumbent on social issues. With a statewide television audience watching, Beshear and Cameron presented sharply contrasting campaign themes. They endured the summer heat and a cascade of boos and taunts from partisans backing their rival. The campaign for Kentucky governor is one of the nation’s most closely watched contests.

