Panama criticizes Colombia for not helping stem record flow of migrants through Darien Gap

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama’s top immigration official is criticizing Colombia, saying it is not helping to slow the record flow of migrants through the dangerous jungle of the Darien Gap. Immigration Service Director Samira Gozaine said Sunday that in recent days, between 2,600 and 2,800 migrants per day have been moving through the gap, which connects North and South America. Last year, an average of about 700 migrants per day trekked through the roadless region. In April, the United States, Panama and Colombia agreed to try to crack down on the smuggling rings that bring migrants through the gap. Gozaine says there has been a lack of information sharing and joint action on the part of Colombia. Colombia’s government has not commented.

