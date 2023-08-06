Polish operator starts repairs on pipeline carrying oil from Russia to Europe after detecting a leak

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s oil pipeline operator says that it has temporarily shut down a pipeline carrying oil from Russia to Germany after discovering a leak. The operator, PERN said Sunday the pipeline is expected to resume normal operations on Tuesday. PERN said the leak was detected Saturday evening near Chodecz, central Poland, on one of the two lines of the western section of the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline. The company said it immediately halted pumping through the leaky pipe and that the second line was operating normally.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.