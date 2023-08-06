Tropical storm hits Japan’s Okinawa islands again, unleashing torrential rain

TOKYO (AP) — A meandering storm is heading again toward southwestern Japan, prompting fresh warnings about dangerously heavy rainfall. Tropical Storm Khanun, which means jackfruit in Thai, is returning after hitting the southernmost group of islands of Okinawa several days ago. It’s now headed slowly northward, hovering over Okinawa, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Gov. Denny Tamaki warned residents to brace for torrential rains and mudslides, stressing that the storm could bring dangers that Okinawa residents have never experienced before. The same storm hit Okinawa last week, killing two people, injuring dozens of others and squelching power to tens of thousands of homes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.