Colombia’s first leftist president is stalled by congress and a campaign finance scandal

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian President Gustavo Petro took office laying out ambitious goals for the nation’s first leftist government. He said his agenda would provide Colombians with a “second opportunity” to end decades of internal violence and promised that his “government of change” would tackle inequalities by increasing spending and reforming the health system and labor laws. But as Petro marked his first year in office Monday he is saddled with doubts about his ability to fulfill his promises. His approval rating has plunged as fighting among rebel groups and drug traffickers persists, and his social and economic changes are stalled in Colombia’s fractured congress. A campaign finance scandal involving Petro’s eldest son has further weakened the government.

