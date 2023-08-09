Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, subject of ‘Searching for Sugarman’ documentary, dies at 81

DETROIT (AP) — Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, who became the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary “Searching for Sugarman,” has died in Detroit. He was 81. Rodriguez’ death Tuesday was announced on the Sugarman.org website and confirmed Wednesday by his granddaughter to The Associated Press. Rodriguez’ albums flopped in the United States in the 1970s but — unknown to him — he later became a star in South Africa where his protest songs inspired white liberals horrified by the country’s brutal racial segregation system of apartheid. Swedish filmmaker Malik Bendjelloul’s documentary “Searching for Sugar Man” presented Rodriguez to a much larger audience. The film tells of two South Africans’ mission to seek out the fate of their musical hero.

