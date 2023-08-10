Consumer prices rose by 3.2% annually in July, picking up for the first time in 13 months

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

Minneapolis (CNN) — For the first time in more than 12 months, the pace of consumer price hikes accelerated on an annual basis.

The Consumer Price Index rose 3.2% for the year through July, up from June’s 3% annual increase, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The annual headline rate’s increase, which was largely due to year-over-year comparisons to July 2022 when monthly inflation turned negative, came in below economists’ expectations for a 3.3% annual gain.

Prices rose 0.2% on a monthly basis, driven by shelter costs, which accounted for 90% of the increase, the BLS report said.

“Don’t be fooled by the uptick in [year-over-year] inflation,” said Julia Pollak, chief economist with employment site ZipRecruiter, in commentary issued Thursday. “Inflation is slowing and doing so across a broader range of goods and services.”

Continuing to cool

Despite the uptick in the headline number, the July report showed that underlying inflation continued its cooling streak.

Core CPI, which excludes the more volatile food and energy prices, increased 0.2% from June and was up 4.7% from the year-ago period. July is the the fourth consecutive month that annual core CPI has eased, and the 4.7% rate landed 0.1 percentage points below consensus expectations.

In June, prices increased 0.2% for the month and 4.8% annually.

Persistently high inflation — specifically grocery, gas and rent prices — has weighed on consumers for more than two years. Since March of last year, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates 11 times to the highest level seen in 22 years in hopes of reining in inflation by tempering demand.

“The July 2023 report’s core CPI result should reinforce the view that the Fed can begin to rely more heavily on hawkish rhetoric than on further interest rate hikes,” wrote Kurt Rankin, PNC senior economist, in a note Thursday. “This approach can make clear that the Fed will not allow inflation to reignite and that policy will remain restrictive in the face of strong consumer demand and wage growth but that past action can be allowed to continue to do the work that now appears to be bearing fruit.”

The markets seemed to agree: The probability of the Fed holding steady at its September meeting increased 4 percentage points to around 91% on Thursday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.