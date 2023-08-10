Ethiopia and residents say the military has recaptured key areas in the Amhara region from militia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government and residents say the military has recaptured several areas in the embattled Amhara region from local militia fighters. Details of dozens of civilians killed have begun to emerge amid an internet shutdown. The goverment says the military has reclaimed control of six towns including the regional capital of Bahir Dar and the region’s second-largest town, Gondar. The violence is a blow to Ethiopia’s recovery from the conflict in the neighboring Tigray region, which killed hundreds of thousands of people and spilled into Amhara. The new violence erupted over attempts by Ethiopia’s federal government to disband Amhara regional forces.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.