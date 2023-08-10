Federal judge will hear arguments on potential takeover of New York City’s troubled jail system
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has agreed to begin a process that could wrest control of New York City’s troubled jail system away from Mayor Eric Adams. That could see a court-appointed outside authority take charge of Rikers Island by early next year. The jail complex has been plagued by reports of violence and dysfunction. At the hearing Thursday, a U.S. district judge ordered federal prosecutors and attorneys representing detainees to begin preparing arguments in support of a court-ordered receivership. The Democratic mayor has fiercely resisted the notion of an outside intervention and touted his administration’s efforts to reduce slashing and staff absenteeism.