LGBTQ+ people in Ethiopia blame attacks on their community on inciteful and lingering TikTok videos

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Members of Ethiopia’s LGBTQ+ community say they face a wave of online harassment and physical attacks and blame much of it on the social media platform TikTok. They say it’s failing to take down posts calling for homosexual and transgender people to be whipped, stabbed and killed. A local LGBTQ+ support group says some TikTok users are also outing Ethiopians by sharing their names, photographs and online profiles. In Ethiopia, homosexual acts are punishable by up to 15 years in prison. LGBTQ+ people have long suffered abuse in the African country but activists say the hostility has reached a new level.

