Nonprofit ‘Anna’s Spark’ receives $20,000 donations from Hayden Homes, First Story

Each organization contributed $10,000 to help Anna’s Spark continue its mission of offering scholarships for struggling readers to participate in Elevate Reading Center’s highly-specialized SpellRead program.

"We are incredibly grateful for the generous contribution from Hayden Homes and First Story," said Ellie Anderson, the founder of Anna's Spark and the Elevate Reading Center. "Their support will have a profound impact on our mission to provide educational help and scholarships to struggling readers, ensuring they have access to the transformative SpellRead program."

Sixty-one percent of Oregon’s students in grades three through eight are not reading at grade level, according to 2022 test scores. In the Bend-La Pine Schools district, nearly 48 percent of third-graders and 49 percent of eleventh-graders failed to meet proficiency levels on the English Language Arts exam. This highlights the urgent need for explicit and scientifically proven reading instruction, which Elevate Reading Center strives to address.

“Before enrolling at Elevate, my daughter’s confidence in herself and her ability to learn were non-existent,” said Robin Antonson, mother of a 15-year-old student who completed the SpellRead program at Elevate. “When she started at Elevate, she was entering the ninth grade but reading between fifth- and seventh-grade levels when assessed. I cannot tell you how much Elevate has changed her life.”

After completing the SpellRead program, Antonson’s daughter is now reading above grade level and her confidence has skyrocketed. She had such a positive experience at Elevate Reading Center that she’s now a volunteer at the center. Antonson is grateful for the partial scholarship that her daughter received, making all of this possible.

Anna’s Spark plays a crucial role in providing funds to children who cannot afford the SpellRead program, offering scholarships covering 25-100 percent of the costs depending on the individual's needs.

Currently, Anna’s Spark has nine students enrolled in the summer session, with an additional three children on the waiting list. To ensure these students can complete their program, Anna’s Spark aims to raise $100,000 by December 31, 2023. The recent $20,000 combined donation from Hayden Homes and First Story represents a significant step towards achieving this goal.

The SpellRead method, offered at Elevate, aims to not only close the reading gap among struggling readers but also helps them achieve above-grade-level reading and spelling skills within just one year. This extraordinary approach fosters life-changing experiences for developing readers, building their confidence in learning and significantly improving their academic performance and social interactions.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hayden Homes and provide scholarships to Elevate Reading Center, known for its scientifically proven and results-driven SpellRead methodology,” said Claire Duncan, the executive director at First Story. “We believe in the power of education and its ability to transform lives and the center’s unique approach has proven to be the gold standard for reading instruction. Together with Anna's Spark, we aim to make a significant impact on the lives of struggling readers, empowering them to excel and thrive in their academic journey.”

Elevate Reading Center and Anna’s Spark were founded through one mother's unwavering commitment to helping her daughter learn to read and overcome the educational, emotional and social hardships associated with learning challenges. To learn more about their inspiring journey and to support Anna’s Spark and Elevate Reading Center, visit www.annasspark.org.

About Hayden Homes

Established in Redmond, Oregon in 1989, Hayden Homes has provided over 23,000 new homes to price-conscious, value-driven homebuyers in underserved, secondary markets throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Hayden Homes continues to be the largest privately-owned new home builder in the Pacific Northwest. Hayden Homes exists to Give As You Go™, so together we build a strong community, and lead fulfilled lives.

Hayden Homes has contributed $5.6 billion to local economies and has created more than 92,000 jobs since the company’s inception. Hayden Homes supports philanthropic efforts in the communities in which they build and have contributed more than $59 million in charitable donations with the flagship of their giving through the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, First Story.

To date, First Story has provided over 100 families throughout the Pacific Northwest with an affordable home and a first step toward financial freedom. The Hayden Homes brand family of companies includes Simplicity by Hayden Homes, Wise Size Homes and Hayden Homes, all providing an unparalleled selection of opportunities for those looking to purchase a new home.