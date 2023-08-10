Russia intercepts drones heading for Moscow for the second straight day

LONDON (AP) — Russian officials say air defense systems have shot down two drones heading toward Moscow for the second straight day. The attack Thursday disrupted flights at two international airports as Ukraine appeared to step up its attacks on Russian soil. Moscow’s mayor says one drone was downed in the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow and another near a major Moscow ring road. The Russian Defense Ministry blamed Ukraine, but officials there made no immediate comment. No casualties or damage were reported. Firing drones at Moscow after more than 17 months of war has little apparent military value for Ukraine, but the strategy has served to unsettle Russians and bring home to them the conflict’s consequences.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.