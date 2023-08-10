Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn arrested in 2021 after groping complaints at club, police records show

PHOENIX (AP) — Police records show that a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump was arrested in 2021 after he was accused of repeatedly groping two women in a nightclub in Scottsdale, Arizona. Boris Epshteyn pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charges in Scottsdale city court after prosecutors dropped charges of attempted sexual abuse, assault-touching and “harass-repeated acts.” He paid a fine and served probation, and his conviction was set aside earlier this year. The arrest was first reported Thursday by The Arizona Republic. Epshteyn declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press. He is currently advising Trump’s 2024 presidential bid.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.