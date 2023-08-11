Arizona state fish, the Apache trout, is no longer considered endangered

PHOENIX (AP) — More than 50 years since it was listed as endangered, Arizona’s state fish is looking in much better shape. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Friday announced a proposal to no longer classify the Apache trout as in need of federal protections under the Endangered Species Act. Federal officials say the species is considered restored. The Apache trout was first listed as endangered in 1967 because of degrading habitat, overexploitation, mining activity and other conflicts. Conservationists say there are currently 30 verified self-sustaining populations of Apache trout in the wild. Supporters are celebrating the Endangered Species Act’s 50th anniversary this year.

