Floods triggered by monsoon rains in Myanmar have killed 5 people, displaced 60,000 since mid-July

BANGKOK (AP) — Floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in Myanmar have killed five people and displaced 60,000 since mid-July. The director of the ministry of social welfare, relief and resettlement, Lay Shwe Zin Oo, said on Friday that four children are among the dead. The official says that some parts of southern states of Kayin and Mon are still in critical condition due to heavy rains and rising river water levels. Myanmar experiences extreme weather virtually every year during the monsoon season. In 2008, Cyclone Nargis killed more than 138,000 people. A report published on Friday in the state-run Myanma Alinn newspaper said there would be thundershowers for the next week across the country.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.