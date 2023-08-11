India to replace British colonial-era sedition law with its own version

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government is proposing legislation to replace a British colonial-era law dealing with sedition charges. The provision on sedition — actions that are intended to encourage people to be or act against a government— was instituted by the British in 1860 to repress India’s freedom fighters. India won independence from the British colonialists in 1947 but continued to use the sedition law. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s critics accused his government of using the sedition charge to label dissenting citizens as disloyal toward the country. Chitranshul Sinha, a legal expert, sees no change as he said the government has introduced a new provision that will punish acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

