Skip to Content
AP National News

Men attacked Alabama boat co-captain for ‘just doing my job,’ he says

By
Published 4:48 PM

By KIM CHANDLER
Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama boat co-captain says he was hanging on “for dear life” when he was attacked by men on the capital city’s riverfront. Dameion Pickett is a crew member of the Harriott II in Montgomery. He described the riverfront brawl in a handwritten statement to authorities included in court documents. Four white boaters have been charged with misdemeanor assault in the attack against Pickett as well as a teen deckhand who was punched. Police announced Friday that a fifth person, a Black man who police said appeared to be swinging a folding chair during the subsequent fight, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content