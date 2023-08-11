More evacuations considered in Norway where level in swollen rivers continues to rise

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — More evacuations are being considered in southeastern Norway where the level of water in swollen rivers and lakes continues to grow after days of torrential rain. Huge amounts of water are thundering down the usually serene rivers in the otherwise picturesque landscape littered with broken trees, debris and trash, flooded towns with abandoned houses, cars coated in mud and submerged camping sites. In one of the most affected places where a river running through a town had gone over its banks, and authorities were thinking Friday about moving more people downstream out of fears of landslides. Norway’s prime minister and king were planning to visit affected sites.

