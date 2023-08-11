Poland’s ruling party wants a referendum on the sell-off of state assets

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party leader says Polish voters will be asked to vote on whether they support the sell-off of state-owned enterprises in a referendum. He says they will be able to decide “whether the wealth of generations will remain in Polish hands.” The conservative ruling party has for some time expressed a wish to hold a referendum on the highly emotional topic of migration alongside the fall’s parliamentary elections, which the president scheduled for Oct. 15. Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Friday that the party now plans more than one referendum question.

