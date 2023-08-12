6 dead and dozens rescued from sinking migrant boat in the English Channel

LONDON (AP) — French authorities say six people have died and dozens of others have been rescued from a boat carrying migrants that capsized in the English Channel. France’s Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said several British and French ships were involved Saturday morning in a search and rescue effort. About 50 people were rescued. Authorities initially said six were in serious condition and one of them died after being flown by helicopter to a Calais hospital. The authorities later announced that five others had died.

