UN affirms concern over forced repatriation of North Koreans following criticism from rights groups

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office has expressed grave concern over the forced repatriation of North Koreans from China and elsewhere after facing criticism from rights groups for its “unacceptable silence” on the issue. Taking aim at U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk and his office, a dozen rights groups issued a statement Friday saying it was “not too late” for the rights office “to publicly urge China to end the enforced disappearance and forcible repatriation of North Korean escapees” and allow for individual assessments of whether they qualify as refugees. A U.N. spokesman told The Associated Press that “the issue remains a priority for the U.N. human rights office.”

