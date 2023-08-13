Makkabi Berlin becomes the first Jewish team to play in the German Cup in a loss to Wolfsburg
By CIARAN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer
BERLIN (AP) — Makkabi Berlin has become the first Jewish team to compete in the German Cup when it was beaten 6-0 by Wolfsburg. The fifth-tier team swiftly went behind with the visitors scoring two early goals through Lukas Nmecha and Jonas Wind to dampen hopes of an upset. Makkabi was founded by Holocaust survivors in 1970 and had already made history just by qualifying for the 64-team German Cup. Augsburg became the third top-division team to be knocked out in the first round after losing 2-0 to third-division Unterhaching.