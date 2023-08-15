Skip to Content
NE Bend homeless camp occupant jailed, accused of siccing his dog on city contract worker removing garbage

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) –  A trailer occupant at a homeless camp in northeast Bend became upset about the city’s garbage removal in the area Tuesday morning and allegedly directed his pit bull to attack a  contract worker, causing a minor dog bite to his hand and leading to the dog owner's arrest.

City staff and contract workers were conducting regular enforcement of Bend’s camping code along Northeast Forum Drive at Watt Way when the incident occurred around 10:20 a.m., Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

The 60-year-old trailer occupant was not subject to removal from the camp, Miller said, but became upset that crews were removing garbage at the camp.

Witnesses said he retrieved his pit bull and directed the dog to attack the 21-year-old worker.

Officers who investigated the incident arrested the man on charges of menacing, coercion and second-degree attempted assault. He also was cited for having a dog at large, animal nuisance and not having a dog license for the animal, Miller said.

He was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and his dog was transported to the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

