Man sentenced to 11 years for sexual assault of girl during remote-learning class

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Chicago man to 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old female relative in an act witnessed in an online forum used for remote teaching. The Chicago Tribune reports that 21-year-old Catrell Walls was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to a felony sexual assault charge for the Oct. 15, 2020, attack. Prosecutors say the assault happened during a break in the class, at a home where Catrell and the girl were. The teacher had asked students to mute themselves and turn off their cameras. The girl muted herself, but she did not turn off the camera.

