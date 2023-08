After a misleading email was sent out by a current board member, three board members were reelected to the Sunriver Homeowners Association Board of Directors. The board will meet Saturday and plans to discuss what to do about the current board member who sent the mail - some residents have called for him to resign or face a recall.

