Man living in RV on NE Bend street says family is being awakened by truck driver blowing horn in early mornings

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A man living with his family in an RV parked on a street in northeast Bend says they have been getting awakened by a truck driver blaring the horn early in the morning over the last couple of weeks.

Kenneth Houser, who resides on NE Mary Rose Place, says that a truck driver has been purposely honking its horn two or three times to wake up residents, and Houser isn't sure why.

Houser, along with his brother, who lives in a nearby RV, say they work in Bend, and have been struggling to make ends meet, forcing them to stay in their RV without proper hookups to sewage, electric or water.

"I live in my RV with two kids," he told NewsChannel 21. "I work, I am clean and I do not do drugs. This is pathetic, what he does."

