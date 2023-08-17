Niger’s neighbors running out of options as defense chiefs meet to discuss potential military force

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Analysts say regional countries are facing a crisis of legitimacy as they run out of options and time to restore democratic rule in Niger after soldiers ousted the president last month. Defense chiefs from the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, are meeting in Ghana Thursday to discuss Niger’s crisis after a deadline passed for mutinous soldiers to release and reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum who was overthrown in July and remains under house arrest with his wife and son in the capital, Niamey. This is the first meeting since ECOWAS ordered the deployment of a “standby force” last week to restore constitutional rule in the country.

