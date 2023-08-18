Thousands flee raging wildfire, turning capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories into ghost town

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories is virtually deserted after nearly all the residents of the city of just over 20,000 fled as a huge wildfire burned nearby. To the south, in British Columbia, thousands more people have been told to leave their homes while firefighters battle a growing fire that set homes ablaze. Officials in Northwest Territories said Friday evening that about 19,000 people had left Yellowknife in less than 48 hours, with about 15,000 driving out in convoys and 3,800 leaving on emergency flights. Authorities say about 2,600 people were still in the city — 1,000 of them essential workers.

By TAMMY WEBBER and JIM MORRIS Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.